BJP angry over ‘samadhi’ for Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the building of a grave for BJP national president JP Nadda by TRS workers in Choutuppal mandal on Thursday.

Addressing media persons during his visit to Hyderabad as part of Parliament Prawas Yojana on Friday, he felt that the incident reflected on the culture of TRS and its leader. “When TRS leadership has realised that it has lost the people’s faith, this is the depths to which it has stooped. If good sense prevails on him, KCR should apologise,” he said.

Talking about BRS, Joshi alleged that the party was dominated by members of CM’s family and suggested that the CM change its name to “Telangana Rao’s Samithi.”

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the building of a grave for BJP national president JP Nadda by TRS workers in Choutuppal mandal on Thursday. Addressing media persons during his visit to Hyderabad as part of Parliament Prawas Yojana on Friday, he felt that the incident reflected on the culture of TRS and its leader. “When TRS leadership has realised that it has lost the people’s faith, this is the depths to which it has stooped. If good sense prevails on him, KCR should apologise,” he said. Talking about BRS, Joshi alleged that the party was dominated by members of CM’s family and suggested that the CM change its name to “Telangana Rao’s Samithi.”