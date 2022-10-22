Komati ‘audio’, a fresh blow to Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy and B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy made an impassioned plea to party leaders and workers to work unitedly for Congress’ victory in Munugode, controversy erupted yet again. An audio clip, purportedly with the voice of Bhongir MP and party’s star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, seeking support for his brother and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, went viral leaving the party red-faced.

In the purported audio, Venkat Reddy can be heard saying: “Jabbar Bhai, with this effect (hinting at yet another likely poll debacle of Congress), I will become TPCC chief. I will embark on a padayatra across the State to bring the (possibly Congress) party to power. Please, consider the candidate at his personal level beyond the party identity. Rajagopal Reddy is generous in helping the poor whenever needed.”Coming a day after Revanth’s emotional speech accusing the BJP and TRS of plotting to “eliminate him”, this must come as a cruel blow.

While the AICC will have to deal with the issue if it is proved that the voice indeed is that of Venkat Reddy’s, the fact of the matter is that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is set to enter Telangana on Sunday. While Rahul is calling upon the people to stand together against divisive forces, the voice purportedly of Venkat Reddy seeks support for the BJP candidate.

As the Muslim voters are unlikely to vote for Hindu-nationalist BJP, Venkat Reddy allegedly attempted the consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the saffron party. Incidentally, Venkat Reddy left on an overseas tour and is unavailable for comment. Neither he nor his associates disputed the veracity of the audio clip in circulation.

Congress leaders have already lodged a complaint with party Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore regarding the audio clip. Party sources said that Congress is expecting to come to power in Telangana in next elections, but episodes like the audio clip are creating unnecessary issues and confusion among the party cadre.

On other side, Revanth’s statement, in which he spoke of a conspiracy by TRS and BJP to sideline the Congress and remove him from the PCC president’s post, has unnerved party cadre.

This comes at a time when there is talk of a majority of Congress leaders not spending enough time in Munugode. Even seniors like Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yashki Goud, Jana Reddy, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, R Damodar Reddy are not active in the Munugode election campaign. In fact, most of the senior leaders have not even visited the villages allotted to them till now. Ironically, Manickam Tagore has been in Telangana for one week but has not conducted any review on Munugode election campaign.

