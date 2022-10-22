Home States Telangana

 KT Rama Rao launches postcard protest against 5 per cent GST on handlooms 

While demanding that the decision to impose GST on handloom products be scrapped immediately, he assured that the State government would amend the existing Acts to protect the designs of traditional w

Published: 22nd October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday launched a postcard movement in protest against the Central government’s decision to impose five per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on handloom products.

Speaking at the Pamdasali Atmeeya Sammelanam in Manneguda, Rama Rao said that he was sending a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called upon the people to send postcards in lakhs to the PM on the issue. While demanding that the decision to impose GST on handloom products be scrapped immediately, he assured that the State government would amend the existing Acts to protect the designs of traditional weavers.

Stating that the State government has spent Rs 5,752 crore for the welfare of weavers, he said: “Before the bifurcation of the State, the budget for textile sector was Rs 70 crore. Now, the Telangana government has increased it to Rs 1,200 crore. The State government is also providing 40 per cent subsidy on yarn.”

