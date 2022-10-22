KTR sure of Prabhakar Reddy winning bypoll with huge margin

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Alleging that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy failed to do anything for Munugode constituency during his tenure as Congress legislator, TRS working President KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that pink party’s Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy would emerge victorious in the bypoll with a big margin. During a five-km road show organised between Koyala Gundam and Choutuppal as part of the TRS poll campaign in the constituency, he expressed delight at the response the party has been receiving from the electorate, especially the young voters. TRS working president KT Rama Rao holds up a sword presented to him during a road show at Choutuppal on Friday. “I am very happy with the warm welcome being accorded by the youth with all ‘josh’. This shows Prabhakar Reddy’s victory is a certainty,” he said. “People also remember that the TRS government provides 24-hour free power supply to them. They know that only KCR works for the welfare of farmers,” he said. Speaking specifically about developments in Nalgonda district, he said: “Nalgonda is now the largest rice producing district in the State. Fluorosis problem that plagued the district for over 60 years has been solved thanks to the efforts of the State government. Now, safe drinking water is being supplied to every household.” The TRS leader again reiterated that he will adopt Munugode if the TRS candidate is elected in the bypoll and promised to work for the development of the constituency. “We are seeking votes in the name of development. What BJP has to show to ask for votes. It has done nothing for the State in the last eight years. NITI Aayog recommended allocation of Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha scheme but the Modi government has not given even 19 paise,” he added.