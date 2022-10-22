Quid pro quo case: Telangana High Court relief for India Cements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed criminal proceedings against India Cements. The CBI charged it as a co-accused in the ‘disproportionate assets’ case against AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a case filed by the company in which it accused the CBI of attempting to criminalise its regular commercial activities. During the hearing, senior counsel for the petitioner stated that the firm was awarded a lease of mines and a water allocation to continue its business, and that it had been there previous to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in AP.

During the YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s administration, the lease was renewed. “Because we were expanding our cement production, we requested more water allotment,” counsel said. He said the then-irrigation minister Lakshmaiah stated before the Supreme Court that there was nothing wrong in water allocation to the firm.

VD RAJAGOPAL’S QUASH PETITION DISMISSED

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no good ground to allow the criminal petition, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a quash petition filed by AP Mines and Geology Wing’s former director VD Rajagopal in relation to the quid pro quo cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed criminal proceedings against India Cements. The CBI charged it as a co-accused in the ‘disproportionate assets’ case against AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a case filed by the company in which it accused the CBI of attempting to criminalise its regular commercial activities. During the hearing, senior counsel for the petitioner stated that the firm was awarded a lease of mines and a water allocation to continue its business, and that it had been there previous to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in AP. During the YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s administration, the lease was renewed. “Because we were expanding our cement production, we requested more water allotment,” counsel said. He said the then-irrigation minister Lakshmaiah stated before the Supreme Court that there was nothing wrong in water allocation to the firm. VD RAJAGOPAL’S QUASH PETITION DISMISSED Hyderabad: Stating that there was no good ground to allow the criminal petition, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a quash petition filed by AP Mines and Geology Wing’s former director VD Rajagopal in relation to the quid pro quo cases against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.