Telangana govt cancels recognition of Hyderabad DAV school after 4-year-old's rape

The responsibility of clearing the doubts of the parents of the students in this regard will be entirely on the DEO, the Minister said.

Published: 22nd October 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to immediately cancel the recognition of BSD DAV Public School situated in Banjara Hills, where a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the driver of the school principal.

According to the complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, Rajani Kumar, the accused driver, was given the freedom by Principal S Madhavi Reddy to look after the administration work in the school. Taking advantage of this, he used to instruct teachers and also other staff and also “punish the children”.
The Minister also requested parents of the students currently studying in the school to admit them in neighbouring schools to ensure that their academic year is not wasted. The responsibility of clearing the doubts of the parents of the students in this regard will be entirely on the DEO, the Minister said.

She also announced that a committee headed by the Education Secretary will be formed to advise the government on the security measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The Director of the School Education department, the Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare department and the Deputy Inspector General of Police who are supervising the safety of women in the Police department will be members of the committee. The committee will submit its report within a week, Sabitha said.

