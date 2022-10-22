Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses BJP plea on Munugode voters’ list

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated, “This court is of the considered conclusion that there is no anomalous growth in the voters list of Munugode,” and dismissed the writ petition.

Published: 22nd October 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is no anomalous growth in the voters list of Munugode, a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy dismissed a writ petition brought by BJP State general secretary Gujjala Venkata Krishna Reddy.

The petitioner requested that the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission to not publish the voters list for Munugode, claiming that 24,781 additional votes had been added to it for the upcoming by-election.

The bench read aloud the signed declaration of District Electoral Officer, which said that on January 5, 2022, the total number of voters was 2,27,101, and on October 14, 2022, the total number of voters was 2,41,805. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated, “This court is of the considered conclusion that there is no anomalous growth in the voters list of Munugode,” and dismissed the writ petition.

