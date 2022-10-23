CM KCR okays Pay Revision Commission for TSRTC employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after giving three pending DAs and festival advance to the tune of Rs 100 crore to the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given the green signal for the implementation of Pay Revision Commission. The PRC is pending since 2017 and as per the request of RTC employees, State has given a nod. Regarding this, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar has written to the government to start the process immediately. To this effect, Secretary of Transport and Road Buildings has sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and sought permission to implement the PRC since the election code is in force in Munugode. However, the Chief Election Officer was requested to give permission to start the process.