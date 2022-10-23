Congress won’t win bypoll, says Venkat Reddy on video

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In more trouble for the party ahead of the Munugode byelection, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the party will not win even if he campaigns for it. In an informal chit-chat with his supporters who received him in Australia, Venkat Reddy said, “If I campaign for the Congress, there will be an increase of some 10,000 votes. But, the party will not win.

Ruling parties (TRS and BJP) are influencing the voters with money. We cannot pump in money to such an extent.” He goes on to say: “It’s enough for me. I have been elected five times as an MLA and MP for 25 years. I fought for Telangana formation.

I wanted to embark on a padayatra, but one group in the party is not letting it happen.” A video of Venkat Reddy’s interaction with his followers is being circulated on social media platforms, as was an audio clip in which the speaker, purportedly the MP, can be heard urging a Congress supporter to vote for BJP contestant and his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Cong cross over Venkat video

The Congress is furious at Venkat Reddy, who had earlier attended even the BJP-led Union government programmes but has left for Australia on a private tour just two days before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Telangana. It may be noted that the AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has already reported Venkat Reddy’s indifferent attitude to the party high command. When asked to respond, former TPCC president and Congress MP from Nalgonda district said that he would do so after the conclusion of the Munugode byelection and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sravanthi condemns Venkat’s comments

Congress Munugode bypoll candidate Palvai Sravanthi has condemned the statements of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. She said that Venkat Reddy backstabbed her after promising to participate in the campaigning.

HYDERABAD: In more trouble for the party ahead of the Munugode byelection, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the party will not win even if he campaigns for it. In an informal chit-chat with his supporters who received him in Australia, Venkat Reddy said, “If I campaign for the Congress, there will be an increase of some 10,000 votes. But, the party will not win. Ruling parties (TRS and BJP) are influencing the voters with money. We cannot pump in money to such an extent.” He goes on to say: “It’s enough for me. I have been elected five times as an MLA and MP for 25 years. I fought for Telangana formation. I wanted to embark on a padayatra, but one group in the party is not letting it happen.” A video of Venkat Reddy’s interaction with his followers is being circulated on social media platforms, as was an audio clip in which the speaker, purportedly the MP, can be heard urging a Congress supporter to vote for BJP contestant and his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. Cong cross over Venkat video The Congress is furious at Venkat Reddy, who had earlier attended even the BJP-led Union government programmes but has left for Australia on a private tour just two days before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Telangana. It may be noted that the AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has already reported Venkat Reddy’s indifferent attitude to the party high command. When asked to respond, former TPCC president and Congress MP from Nalgonda district said that he would do so after the conclusion of the Munugode byelection and Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sravanthi condemns Venkat’s comments Congress Munugode bypoll candidate Palvai Sravanthi has condemned the statements of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. She said that Venkat Reddy backstabbed her after promising to participate in the campaigning.