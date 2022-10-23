Home States Telangana

Komatireddy bros selling public to BJP, have no right to seek votes: Minister

He also alleged that the brothers do not have a right to seek votes in Munugode due to the fact that they are selling the public to the BJP in lieu of contracts and not for the welfare of the people.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

G Jagdish Reddy (Facebook Photo | Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Claiming that Munugode bypoll is taking place because of one person who has sold out to the BJP, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Saturday accused the Komatireddy brothers of trying to buy votes with Rs 18,000 crore they earned from Union government contracts. 

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Press Club at Somajiguda, the Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graph was dipping nationwide by the day and with it, the sway of the BJP. He also accused the BJP of trying to retain power for the third consecutive term by weakening the opposition. “The BJP is scared of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and welfare schemes, while the TRS chief wants to expand the Bharat Rashtra Samithi across India. 

Jagadish Reddy also accused the BJP of conspiring and trying to restrict Rao to Telangana. Pointing out that farmers of neighbouring states are demanding merger of their villages into Telangana, the Minister accused the BJP government of installing meters on agricultural pump sets in Gujarat. 

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the fluorosis problem, he praised the KCR government for permanently solving the problem with Mission Bhagiratha. “Thousands of people in fluorosis affected areas are getting pensions,” Jagadish Reddy said. Reeling off the welfare schemes introduced by the TRS government, the Minister alleged that the BJP was trying to edge past the Congress for the second position in Munugode. 

‘Congress leaders damaging party’ 
Jagadish Reddy said : “No one needs to damage the Congress, its own leaders damage it every day.” 
 

