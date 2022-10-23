Home States Telangana

Munugode govt employees are a stressed-out lot

It is “beer-and-skittles” for voters in Munugode but a nerve-racking experience for the government employees.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA:  It is “beer-and-skittles” for voters in Munugode but a nerve-racking experience for the government employees. As the by-election draws closer, there is no dearth in supply of high-quality alcohol and proteinaceous food like chicken and meat to the voters. The voters appear to be least bothered about who is going to win. They are getting enough supplies to keep them sloshed day and night. They are making the most of the good times.

This apart, they have found new employment which demands no physical labour. What all they have to do is to attend public meetings being addressed by the netalog and in return get biryani and drinks free. The merchants too are very happy as they are doing brisk business because there is more money in circulation in the constituency.

The only segment that is overworked and which is at the point breakdown is government employees. The leaders of political parties, particularly those of the ruling party, are asking the officials to address the problems that are being brought to their notice during roadshows, even though there is no sanction or no budget.

In some villages where there are no bus services, medical facilities, schools, and Anganwadis, the voters are cornering the candidates of BJP and the TRS asking them when their problems would be addressed.
To escape from their wrath, they are bringing pressure on the officials who are finding it difficult to implement them as there is no sanction. The officials are being asked to do them even without a budget, leaving the employees perplexed.

There is a fear among some low-level employees, particularly those who are outsourced, as they face the risk of termination even if their spouses tow the Opposition line. In one such incident, a woman outsourced employee lost her job because her husband began working for the opposition party. Recently the Returning Officer for Munugode by-election was axed after he accommodated the TRS’ request for cancellation of the road-roller symbol allotted to a contestant as it looked similar to the TRS’ car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode polls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp