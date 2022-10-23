Munugode govt employees are a stressed-out lot

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: It is “beer-and-skittles” for voters in Munugode but a nerve-racking experience for the government employees. As the by-election draws closer, there is no dearth in supply of high-quality alcohol and proteinaceous food like chicken and meat to the voters. The voters appear to be least bothered about who is going to win. They are getting enough supplies to keep them sloshed day and night. They are making the most of the good times.

This apart, they have found new employment which demands no physical labour. What all they have to do is to attend public meetings being addressed by the netalog and in return get biryani and drinks free. The merchants too are very happy as they are doing brisk business because there is more money in circulation in the constituency.

The only segment that is overworked and which is at the point breakdown is government employees. The leaders of political parties, particularly those of the ruling party, are asking the officials to address the problems that are being brought to their notice during roadshows, even though there is no sanction or no budget.

In some villages where there are no bus services, medical facilities, schools, and Anganwadis, the voters are cornering the candidates of BJP and the TRS asking them when their problems would be addressed.

To escape from their wrath, they are bringing pressure on the officials who are finding it difficult to implement them as there is no sanction. The officials are being asked to do them even without a budget, leaving the employees perplexed.

There is a fear among some low-level employees, particularly those who are outsourced, as they face the risk of termination even if their spouses tow the Opposition line. In one such incident, a woman outsourced employee lost her job because her husband began working for the opposition party. Recently the Returning Officer for Munugode by-election was axed after he accommodated the TRS’ request for cancellation of the road-roller symbol allotted to a contestant as it looked similar to the TRS’ car.

