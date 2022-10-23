Munugode will vote for TRS schemes: Finance Minister

Madhavi Tata By

Express News Service

In the melee of an intense byelection campaign in Munugode, Finance Minister and Health Minister T Harish Rao is a picture of calm. Exuding confidence, Harish who emphasises that he’s had the most satisfying campaign so far, says BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy lost the voters’ mandate the minute he forced a byelection down their throats simply because he wanted to switch parties. In an interview with TNIE’s Madhavi Tata, Harish elaborates that it is a battle between visible benefits of State schemes vs an invisible MLA’s (Rajagopal) “bunch of lies”.

The Munugode byelection is little over 10 days away. What would you say the TRS’ chances are?

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation as Munugode MLA is a personal, selfish agenda under the guidance of the BJP. They gave him an `18,000 crore mining contract in return for his joining their party. What did the voters gain by electing him? When he’s openly stating that he could not do much for the constituency in three-and-a-half years, what will he do if he’s elected again?

What has your campaign experience been? What are the voters telling you?

Voters recall how Rajagopal boasted that he did not need government funds and that he would develop infrastructure on his own. He told them that he would build houses, develop Munugode all with his own money. When he recently visited Shivanagudem village of Marriguda mandal, women attacked him because he never met them after the election.

There are 60-70 villages that Rajagopal has not visited even once. On the other hand, though K Prabhakar Reddy lost the last time, he’s constantly been in touch with the people there, facilitating government schemes and helping them in every way possible. Among the two lakh voters there, 99% have benefited from 4-5 TRS schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha (which solved the fluoride problem in Nalgonda), Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyan Lakshmi, KCR Kit, 24x7 water supply.



You seem to have forgotten all about Congress though some surveys put it in second place.

What is there to say about Congress? It is a defeated party which is getting weaker by the day. I was watching this video of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who on reaching Australia, is seen telling his supporters that when Congress won’t even get 10,000 votes. This was preceded by an audio clip where he is telling people to vote for his brother Rajagopal instead of the Congress candidate. It is a hilarious state of affairs.

Speaking of viral video clips, there is one of Minister K T Rama Rao’s as well. He is seen calling you from Munugode, asking that a girl there be given a placement.

As a public representative, I meet 300-400 people at my residence every day, seeking my help on various matters. I get messages on WhatsApp, letters from MLAs, Ministers, Opposition leaders asking me to assist citizens. These are routine matters. We consider requests on a humanitarian ground and do our best to assist petitioners.

This sudden move to get BC leaders back into the TRS fold, is it just for the Munugode bypoll or is there a larger picture?

For various reasons, leaders who quit the TRS and went to the BJP have been unhappy. They don’t feel at home there. In fact, many more leaders including top ones will be joining the TRS. There is no self-respect in the saffron party because the BJP has not lived up to its promises with regard to Telangana or even nationally.

Is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao going to camp in Munugode for a few days?

There is no such decision as of now. He will address a public meeting there, that is for sure.



You accuse the BJP of using money power and liquor? Is the TRS not using money power as well?

No. Our welfare schemes are our poll plank. It is only a liar like Rajagopal with a warped agenda who thinks that voters can be bought with cash and liquor.

When is the TRS officially becoming BRS?

There are certain procedures involved that the Election Commission insists upon. For example, we have to advertise in several newspapers about the name change. I think it will take about a month.



After the Munugode bypoll and the new party name, is there any proposal to make Minister K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister?

There is no such discussion. Our leader KCR has clearly stated that he will continue to be the CM even though the party is going national. He is our party supremo and we will abide by what he says.



