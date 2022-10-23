Home States Telangana

Narsingi police seizes Rs 1 crore bound for Munugode

According to the police, they noticed two cars and a bike moving suspiciously, chased them and managed to stop the three vehicles.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:11 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police on Saturday seized Rs 1 crore from a sales executive and four others who allegedly confessed that the amount was being transported to Munugode to be delivered to Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy, both associates of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. 

According to the police, they noticed two cars and a bike moving suspiciously, chased them and managed to stop the three vehicles. Upon searching, the police found Rs 35 lakh in one car, Rs 35 lakh being carried by the bike rider and Rs 30 lakh in the second car. 

When questioned, Deval Raju, one of the five persons detained, revealed that he has been working as a sales executive since the last 20 years in Mayuri Broiler Farms owned by Harshavardhan Reddy. Upon Harshavardhan’s directions, Raju along with Dasari Luther, G Srikanth Sagar, Devulapalli Nagesh and G Vijay Kumar collected the cash from Sunil Reddy in Gandipet. 

