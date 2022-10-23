Home States Telangana

Pink sweep is a given in Munugode: Harish Rao

Harish predicts a “pink sweep”, as voters have not had a glimpse of Rajagopal Reddy in four years and are itching to teach him a lesson.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Madhavi Tata
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing confidence that more leaders would join the pink party in the coming days, Finance Minister T Harish Rao says that it is the TRS alone that has ticked all the boxes in the Munugode voters’ checklist and hence its victory is a given.

The BJP and Congress on the other hand appear to have a “self-destruct button”, the former in the form of its “Rs 18Kcr contract candidate” Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy while the grand old party is imploding due to infighting, says Harish, who’s known as TRS’ most impactful election strategist.

Speaking to TNIE from Marriguda mandal in Munugode constituency, Harish predicts a “pink sweep”, as voters have not had a glimpse of Rajagopal Reddy in four years and are itching to teach him a lesson. “Rajagopal’s resignation was purely for a personal and selfish reason. The BJP granted his firm Sushee Infra a mining contract worth Rs 18,000 crore in return for this forced byelection which is basically because of Rajagopal’s greed,” he says.

Refuting the Opposition accusations that TRS is using money power to muscle its way to a bypoll win, he says the TRS government’s schemes, especially Mission Bhagiratha, have ensured goodwill among the people there.

Comments

