Telangana gets an early taste of winter as mercury dips

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a nip in the air, with minimum temperatures plummeting during the night hours across Telangana. Mercury levels, which had been prevailing over the 200C mark at night, have dropped to around 150C in north Telangana, with Kumurambheem- Asifabad district logging 15.80C on Friday night. Even in Hyderabad, it’s getting cold after 7 pm.

During the last 24 hours, Malkajgiri registered the lowest temperature of 17.70C while areas like Rajendranagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar witnessed the mercury hovering around the 180C mark. As per the forecast, temperatures may dip up to 130C during the next three days in the State. In wake of the low-level north easterlies, nights and early mornings have turned cooler and would get colder as winter intensifies over Telangana in the coming weeks.

In Hyderabad, the weather would be partly cloudy. Mist or haze is very likely to prevail during the morning hours in the city. Surface winds are likely to be north-easterlies with wind speed around 6-10 kmph in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn over many parts of the State.

According to IMD, conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country during the next 48 hours. Monsoon had been quite productive over the State this year, entering Telangana in mid-June and remaining active till October. Against a normal rainfall of 804.8 mm, the State recorded a whopping 1,216.7 mm between June 1 and October 22.

