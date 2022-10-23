Uttam Reddy welcomes green signal for Dornakal - Miryalaguda rail line

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the Union government has granted ‘in principle’ approval for Dornakal - Miryalaguda single line electrification for a distance of 93.10 km between Dornakal and Miryalaguda via Kodad and Huzurnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 1,294.12 crore. He said that the project would be implemented in the next four years.

Briefing the media, Uttam said that Huzurnagar region being a hub of cement and other industries, rail connectivity would help in transporting the goods ranging from food grains, cement, granite, fertilisers, and coal. He added that the new railway line would connect 11 stations, including two new railway stations. Uttam said the survey conducted by railways has declared the project to be commercially viable with the Rate of Return (ROR) of 15.69 per cent.

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the Union government has granted ‘in principle’ approval for Dornakal - Miryalaguda single line electrification for a distance of 93.10 km between Dornakal and Miryalaguda via Kodad and Huzurnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 1,294.12 crore. He said that the project would be implemented in the next four years. Briefing the media, Uttam said that Huzurnagar region being a hub of cement and other industries, rail connectivity would help in transporting the goods ranging from food grains, cement, granite, fertilisers, and coal. He added that the new railway line would connect 11 stations, including two new railway stations. Uttam said the survey conducted by railways has declared the project to be commercially viable with the Rate of Return (ROR) of 15.69 per cent.