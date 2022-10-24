Arrangements for Munugode bypoll on track: Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Sunday said that arrangements for the smooth conduct of the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency are in full swing and are progressing as scheduled. Printing of ballot paper for EVMs and postal ballot has been completed and EVM commissioning has commenced in the presence of representatives of political parties and candidates, he said in a statement.

Vikas Raj said commissioning of EVMs would be completed by October 25, as per schedule. He said that the first round of randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 18 and 35 per cent additional EVMs and VVPATs were allotted to Returning Officer as reserve.

The CEO said that 1,207 BUs, 403-CUs and 403 VVPATs have been made available. The second randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 20 and allotment of EVMs polling station-wise and segregation has also been completed.

Postal ballots

He said that as many as 345 voters who were more than 80 years of age and 394 differently-abled voters have submitted form 12D within the specified time to cast their votes through postal ballots.Schedule for casting of postal ballots by such senior citizens (80+ years) and PwD voters, in accordance with ECI instructions, has been prepared, the CEO said.

Vikas Raj said that 12 cases have been filed and Rs 2,49,65,960 cash has been seized since the day notification for Munugode bypoll was issued. Police and Excise personnel have seized 1,483.67 litres of liquor and booked 77 cases by arresting 36 people, the CEO said.

Punishment for inducements

As per Section 171 B of IPC, any person giving or accepting any gratification in cash or kind during election process, with a view to inducing the person to exercise his electoral rights is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year or fine or both.

Further, as per Section 171 C of Indian Penal Code, any person who threatens any candidate or elector, or any other person, with injury of any kind, is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine or both. Flying Squads have been formed to register cases against both the giver and taker of inducements and for taking action against those who are engaged in threat or intimidation of electors, the CEO said.

Dedicated control room

Vikas Raj said that a dedicated control room has been set up with a toll free number 08682230198. A 14-member team would monitor the complaints round-the-clock with four members drafted to receive complaints and remaining ten to seek information regarding any violation from village-level officers, and others so that the Flying Squads and MCC teams can act on these information and book cases to control distribution of cash or liquor.

