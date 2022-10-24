Home States Telangana

BJP leader and former MP Rapolu meets KCR, is all praise for TRS schemes

BJP leader and former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar on Sunday met TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here, giving indications that he is likely to join the pink party. 

Published: 24th October 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar on Sunday met TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar on Sunday met TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here, giving indications that he is likely to join the pink party. 

Bhaskar told Rao that the steps taken by the TRS government for the welfare of weavers, especially for handloom sector were good. He also expressed his displeasure over the BJP-led Union government imposing 5 per cent GST on handloom products. 

It may be recalled here that Dasoju Sravan and K Swamy Goud quit the BJP and joined the TRS barely two days ago. Earlier, another leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu too joined the TRS from the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapolu Anand Bhaskar K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp