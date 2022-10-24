BJP leader and former MP Rapolu meets KCR, is all praise for TRS schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar on Sunday met TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here, giving indications that he is likely to join the pink party.

Bhaskar told Rao that the steps taken by the TRS government for the welfare of weavers, especially for handloom sector were good. He also expressed his displeasure over the BJP-led Union government imposing 5 per cent GST on handloom products.

It may be recalled here that Dasoju Sravan and K Swamy Goud quit the BJP and joined the TRS barely two days ago. Earlier, another leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu too joined the TRS from the BJP.

