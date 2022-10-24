Future of Telangana depends on Munugode bypoll: BJP president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday implored the people of Munugode to decide whether they want to elect a person who would go to any extent in helping those in need, or a person who will be nothing but a stooge of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing a public meeting at Chandur, the BJP MP said that the future of Telangana depended on the verdict of the people of Munugode.

Reminding the people that the byelection was crucial for the State, he cautioned that if TRS managed to win, the CM would come to know that despite not providing jobs, unemployment honorarium, 2BHK units and not fulfilling any of the election promises, the people of Munugode still reposed their faith in him.

“Farmers and unemployed youth used to kill themselves before 2014 and still continue to do so. Twenty-seven Inter students killed themselves because of the State government’s blunder. When I questioned the deaths, the CM’s coward son ‘Twitter Tillu’ got a court order against me,” he said.

He declared that just like the Indian team beat Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, the BJP will launch its surgical strike against TRS in Munugode and destroy the pink party in the byelection to be held on November 3.

Fulfil promises: Bandi to KTR

Addressing a gathering of Munugode natives at a get-together in Hyderabad’s Nagole, he said that Congress was campaigning with the funds given by the TRS, and that the pink party had collected funds for the CPM’s national conference in Hyderabad earlier this year.

He also warned the owners of two to three local companies, who, he said, were dumping TRS’ money in their factories before distributing them among the voters, stating that they will bear the consequences when the BJP came to power.

Bypoll a fight for justice, claims Kishan Reddy

Campaigning in Rathipally village on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members have built farmhouses for themselves, the government has been unable to construct 2BHK houses for the poor. He questioned whether the 1,200 Telangana martyrs had sacrificed their lives only for the prosperity of the CM’s family. “This byelection is definitely a war between justice and injustice, dharma and adharma,” he said.

