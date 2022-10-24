Home States Telangana

Munugode byelection: KTR promises the moon for Ghattuppal... if TRS wins

Addressing a roadshow in Ghattuppal, Rama Rao said that if the TRS candidate wins, the State government will make Chandur a revenue division and form a handloom cluster.

Published: 24th October 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ghattuppal mandal will be developed within the year if TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy wins the Munugode byelection, promised TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday.Addressing a roadshow in Ghattuppal, Rama Rao said that if the TRS candidate wins, the State  government will make Chandur a revenue division and form a handloom cluster. He said that people want all the roads to be laid, a 20-bed hospital and 200 2BHK houses to be built in the new Ghattuppal mandal, and if the TRS candidate wins, all these works will be completed.

Rama Rao called upon the people to defeat Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who he alleged had changed parties for contracts and forced the byelection. “Rajgopal Reddy announced that if they vote for him, he will give a tola of gold to each household. I suggest that you take the tola of gold and cast your vote for the TRS,” the TRS working president said.“Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, while in Congress, seeks votes for the BJP. You cannot trust the brothers. You cannot trust the BJP. The BJP has increased prices of everything and burdened the people,” he said. 

