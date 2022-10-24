Munugode voters take gifts, keep cards close to their chest

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Leaders and activists of the TRS, Congress and BJP from Nizamabad have been camped in the Munugode Assembly constituency for around 20 days now, campaigning for their party candidates, but admit in private that they are still not sure if their hard work will pay off as the voters are keeping their cards close to their chest.

“As of now voters have not given any indication who they would prefer to vote for on polling day,” said Nizamabad City Congress Committee president Kesha Venu who has been camped in Munugode constituency as part of election campaign for the last few weeks.

On behalf of the TRS, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, district MLAs and other leaders have made their way to Munugode. From the BJP, party MP Dharmapuri Arvind, and district secretary Palle Gangareddy are in the constituency. Apart from Kesha Venu, Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manal Mohan Reddy and former MLA E Anil have camped in the constituency for campaigning.

“For the last 20 days, we have been in Khudabakshpally in Marriguda mandal of the constituency. We did not have time to even check our WhatsApp or the TV to update ourselves. We have been meeting voters both in the mornings and evenings,” said Manala Mohan Reddy.

Kesha Venu added that despite taking all these gifts, voters are not giving any indication about their preference and this is building up the suspense. “We feel that the Munugode byelection is quite different from earlier bypolls held in Dubbaka and Huzurabad. This is a new experience for all the political parties,” he said.

BJP State secretary Palle Gangareddy said that he has been recording the reaction of voters on his mobile after interacting with them. On Sunday, some of the leaders who had been camped in the constituency returned home for Diwali.

