Telangana: Congress tells Venkat to show cause over leaked audio clip

HYDERABAD: The AICC on Sunday issued a show cause notice to MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for allegedly asking Congress workers to support the BJP in the Munugode byelection. The issue came to the fore after an audio clip, purportedly with the voice of Bhongir MP and party’s star campaigner, seeking support for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, went viral. The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee committee asked Venkat Reddy to furnish a reply within 10 days.In the show cause notice, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is a member secretary of the party’s disciplinary committee, said AICC’s Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore brought the audio clip between the MP and Congress worker ‘Jabbar Bhai’ to the notice of the DAC. “Prima facie, it is an act of breach of party discipline. Therefore, this show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress,” Anwar said.