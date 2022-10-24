TSCHE starts special drive for DOST admissions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule to start a special drive for degree admissions through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). As per the scheduled released by the council, the registration process will begin on October 25 and the students can register themselves, by paying Rs 400 fee till October 28.

The window for web options will open on October 26 and close on October 28, the TSCHE release said.

The verification of certificates will take place on October 28 and the seats will be allotted the following day. The selected students should report at their respective colleges on or before October 31.

The TSCHE launched the special drive for the benefit of students who have not registered on DOST so far and also those who have registered themselves but did not get the seat. Students whose seats have already been confirmed in a particular college by submitting the college confirmation OTP (CCOTP) can also participate in this special drive for sliding from one course to another course in the same college.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule to start a special drive for degree admissions through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). As per the scheduled released by the council, the registration process will begin on October 25 and the students can register themselves, by paying Rs 400 fee till October 28. The window for web options will open on October 26 and close on October 28, the TSCHE release said. The verification of certificates will take place on October 28 and the seats will be allotted the following day. The selected students should report at their respective colleges on or before October 31. The TSCHE launched the special drive for the benefit of students who have not registered on DOST so far and also those who have registered themselves but did not get the seat. Students whose seats have already been confirmed in a particular college by submitting the college confirmation OTP (CCOTP) can also participate in this special drive for sliding from one course to another course in the same college.