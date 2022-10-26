Home States Telangana

Another Telangana BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar quits party, joins TRS

Bhaskar's resignation comes close on the heels of two leaders - former Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud and Sravan Dasoju - quitting BJP and joining the TRS.

Published: 26th October 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rapolu_Ananda_Bhaskar

Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joined the ruling TRS party on October 26, 2022. (Photo | TRS Party Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP leader in Telangana Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the ruling TRS.

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao welcomed him into the party.

Bhaskar's resignation comes close on the heels of two leaders - former Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud and Sravan Dasoju - quitting BJP and joining the TRS.

In a letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Bhaskar asked the saffron party if it has been adhering to the principle of positive secularism.

"While parting from your party, it will not be decent for me to blame, but, humbly call upon you all to honestly introspect. Nothing but striving is must," he said in the letter.

He alleged he was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in the national role.

Bhaskar served as Rajya Sabha member between 2012 and 2018 when he was in the Congress.

Recently, he met TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence here, and expressed keenness to join the ruling party.

Expressing disappointment at the NDA government imposing GST on handloom products, Bhaskar told Rao that he cannot tolerate this as he belonged to a family which is into handlooms.

The former Rajya Sabha member resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar Telangana BJP
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp