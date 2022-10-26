Congress must win to save tribal rights: TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the State government was trying to grab hundreds of acres of tribal lands in the name of setting up a film city. The State Congress chief was speaking at a roadshow held as part of the Munugode byelection campaign in Narayanapur mandal on Tuesday.

He said it was Congress that gave ownership of thousands of acres to the tribal people. “It was Congress that gave them the right to sell the lands, access to education, and brought their leaders to the State legislature. Seeing the plight of Lambadas, Indira Gandhi included them in scheduled tribes,” he said.

On the other hand, he alleged, the TRS supremo was trying to snatch the tribal lands. Earlier they took hundreds of acres in the name of Mallannasagar, Dindi, and Shivannagudem projects. Now, they were planning to grab the tribal lands in the name of film city, he said.

Urging people to support the Congress candidate in the Munugode bypoll, he said if the tribal people wanted to keep their land and get full ownership rights, the Congress must win.

