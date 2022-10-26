Home States Telangana

Munugode bypoll: TRS goes all out to win over community vote blocks

Similar meetings are planned with Yadava and Mudhiraj community members on Wednesday. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses a road show in Munugode as part of the byelection campaign

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has intensified its community-based campaign as D-day for the Munugode bypoll draws ever closer. TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Minister T Harish Rao have been organising meetings with leaders of various communities from Munugode. They, like the Congress and the BJP, are especially keen on getting the Goud, Yadava and Mudhiraj voters on their side. 

As per the calculation of the political parties, there are about 36,000 Goud voters, 34,000 Mudiraj voters, 38,000 SC voters (including Mala and Madiga), 22,000 Yadava voters, 11,680 Padmashali votes, 10,520 ST voters and 8,000 Muslim voters in the constituency. The ruling party has conducted meetings with members of the Goud, Padmashali and Muslim communities in a function hall at Manneguda in Rangareddy district, quite near to the Munugode constituency. 

Rama Rao participated in the meetings and sought the support of the communities for TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. He explained the development programmes being implemented by the TRS government for the welfare of these communities. He also started a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding rollback of the 5 per cent GST on handloom products. 

Goud Bima scheme on the anvil, says KTR

Rama Rao also assured that the ‘Goud Bima’ scheme is likely to be introduced for the community on the lines of Rythu Bima which is being implemented for farmers.Rama Rao also participated in Rythu Avagahana Sadassu at a function hall at Manneguda with Munugode farmers. Addressing the meeting, he reminded that K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister to have conceived and implemented Rythu Bandhu for farmers and 24x7 free power for the agriculture sector. Rama Rao also participated in Lorry Owners and Drivers Athmiya Sammelanam in Manneguda, and sought their support for the TRS candidature. 

Similar meetings are planned with Yadava and Mudhiraj community members on Wednesday. On its part, the BJP has been conducting community-wise meetings in Munugode. BJP organised a Mudiraj Athmiya Sammelanam in Chandur recently, in which party leaders including Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Eatala Rajender and Boora Narsaiah. Rajender recalled that the Mudiraj community did a great job in the Huzurabad byelection and requested them to also extend similar support for Rajagopal Reddy. 

