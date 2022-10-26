Home States Telangana

Munugode migrants: The BJP’s ace-in-hand

As per sources, four buses have been booked to ferry the voters to Munugode and back to Mumbai. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

election

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large chunk of the electorate from Munugode who have migrated to other parts of the country play a crucial role in deciding the victory in the bypoll set for November 3. While the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in wooing migrant voters who are mostly concentrated in the LB Nagar, and the thousands of others have migrated to places as far as Mumbai, Surat and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

There are around 56,000 Munugode voters living in LB Nagar constituency. Though both BJP and TRS leaders have been holding get-together events in the constituency to gain their support, the BJP appears to have the edge, as 11 saffron party corporators have been tasked to woo them. 

There are also a few thousand voters who have been living as migrants in Mumbai and Surat. The BJP leadership has sought the assistance of the Maharashtra government to identify them and facilitate their travel to Munugode to exercise their franchise on November 3. As per sources, four buses have been booked to ferry the voters to Munugode and back to Mumbai. 

There are also voters who have migrated to Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district of AP, whose votes BJP is trying to gain. Flight tickets in Indigo airlines have been booked to ferry migrants belonging to the weavers’ community, who have been living in Surat, so that they could reach just in time for voting. 

