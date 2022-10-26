Home States Telangana

Musaddilal Jewellers knocks on Telangana HC door, challenges ED raids, gold seizure

The petitioners described the ED action as unlawful, arbitrary and violative of the requirements of the PMLA Act.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

M/s Musaddilal Gems and Jewels (India) Private Limited, represented by its directors Shashank Gupta, Rudraksh Gupta and Vandana Gupta, have approached the Telangana High Court, challenging the search and seizure conducted on October 17, and the subsequent ‘panchanama’ on October 18 by the deputy director, Directorate of Enforcement, confiscating gold and jewelery worth over Rs  53.98 crore and  Rs 1.75 crore in cash. The petitioners described the ED action as unlawful, arbitrary and violative of the requirements of the PMLA Act.

According to the petitioner, Musaddilal Germs and Jewels is a private limited company formed on April 12, 2013, in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 1956. “The company is in the jewellery purchasing and selling business. Since 2021, the firm has had credit arrangements with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. That the firm has secured a temporary trading licence from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to buy and sell gold and jewellery. That the petitioner is also registered for Goods and Services Tax,” they said.

The petitioners further claimed that they were not accused in any case or had anything to do with any of the scheduled offences, nor were the assets part of any profits of crime. “Aside from jewellery and cash, the papers recovered are worth more than Rs  100 crore. Apart from the other immovable properties, the jewellery is a stock-in-trade of the firm and part of the secured assets of the financial institutions. As a result, performing a search and seizure and thereby taking any assets is ex facie unconstitutional, lacking power and jurisdiction, violating the requirements of the PMLA Act and established legal principles,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners urged the court in their petition to declare the ED’s action as illegal, arbitrary, without authority, and contrary to the settled principles of law, and to set aside the same by directing the respondents to release all the assets.

Centre named respondent in plea

In their petition, they named the secretary of the Union Ministry of Finance, the director and deputy director of the ED as respondents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Shashank Gupta Rudraksh Gupta Vandana Gupta PMLA Act
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp