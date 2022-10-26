New, more secure EPIC cards to debut in Munugode bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued new EPIC cards with six security features, including a hologram, for the first time in Munugode Assembly bypoll.These new EPIC cards with all the security features will be delivered free of cost, to all the electors who have enrolled themselves for the ongoing Munugode bypoll, and were not given EPIC cards earlier. These cards have already been dispatched through Speed Post, the Chief Electoral Officer said in a release on Tuesday.

Voters can also produce one of the 11 alternative photo identity documents including passport, driving licence, Aadhaar, PAN and NREGA job card, for establishing their identity at the polling booths. To increase vigilance and transparency, a live video viewing control room has been set up at the Collector’s office, Nalgonda. Political parties, agents and candidates are welcome to nominate people to make use of the control room as it will strengthen democracy, the CEO said.

19 poll-related FIRs registered

The CEO said that as many as 19 FIRs have been registered in election-related cases in Munugode. Strict vigilance has resulted in seizure of `2.70 crore after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force. The Excise department has booked 94 cases and arrested 44 persons so far.Meanwhile, enrolment for MLC teacher constituency elections for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad was going at a brisk pace, the CEO said.

Eligible electors have been enrolling online as well as with the AEROs and EROs. So far, 1,632 forms have been received, the CEO said. The special summary revision (SSR), 2023 is underway presently and all preparations are going on smoothly for the draft publication to be done on November 9, 2023.

The SSR is an annual exercise where all eligible voters who have not enrolled themselves can get enrolled. Also, proposals for creation of 29 new polling stations were received from seven districts which are under scrutiny, the CEO said.

