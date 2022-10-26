Home States Telangana

Ahead of Munugode bypolls, postcard campaign a political stunt: Uttam Reddy

The Nalgonda MP said that if the TRS government was honest in its demand, the State government should bear the GST burden on handloom products as a subsidy.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling it a political stunt ahead of the Munugode byelection, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday ridiculed the ‘postcard’ campaign launched by TRS working president KT Rama Rao to protest against the GST imposed on handloom products. He lambasted the IT Minister for not choosing government-to-government correspondence, and instead, writing postcards and launching online campaigns.

“In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was at the forefront of celebrating the imposition of GST. Now, because of Munugode byelections, TRS leaders are enacting dramas with ‘postcard’ and ‘online signature’ campaigns to mislead the people,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said while campaigning for Congress contestant Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

The Nalgonda MP said that if the TRS government was honest in its demand, the State government should bear the GST burden on handloom products as a subsidy. He alleged that the TRS government grossly neglected the Primary Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies (PHWCS). He said it was the previous Congress government which held elections to the 527 PHWCS on February 11, 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode byelection N Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp