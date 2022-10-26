Ahead of Munugode bypolls, postcard campaign a political stunt: Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling it a political stunt ahead of the Munugode byelection, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday ridiculed the ‘postcard’ campaign launched by TRS working president KT Rama Rao to protest against the GST imposed on handloom products. He lambasted the IT Minister for not choosing government-to-government correspondence, and instead, writing postcards and launching online campaigns.

“In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was at the forefront of celebrating the imposition of GST. Now, because of Munugode byelections, TRS leaders are enacting dramas with ‘postcard’ and ‘online signature’ campaigns to mislead the people,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said while campaigning for Congress contestant Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

The Nalgonda MP said that if the TRS government was honest in its demand, the State government should bear the GST burden on handloom products as a subsidy. He alleged that the TRS government grossly neglected the Primary Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies (PHWCS). He said it was the previous Congress government which held elections to the 527 PHWCS on February 11, 2013.

HYDERABAD: Calling it a political stunt ahead of the Munugode byelection, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday ridiculed the ‘postcard’ campaign launched by TRS working president KT Rama Rao to protest against the GST imposed on handloom products. He lambasted the IT Minister for not choosing government-to-government correspondence, and instead, writing postcards and launching online campaigns. “In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was at the forefront of celebrating the imposition of GST. Now, because of Munugode byelections, TRS leaders are enacting dramas with ‘postcard’ and ‘online signature’ campaigns to mislead the people,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said while campaigning for Congress contestant Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. The Nalgonda MP said that if the TRS government was honest in its demand, the State government should bear the GST burden on handloom products as a subsidy. He alleged that the TRS government grossly neglected the Primary Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies (PHWCS). He said it was the previous Congress government which held elections to the 527 PHWCS on February 11, 2013.