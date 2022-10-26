Home States Telangana

Rozgar Mela is just another drama, Modi deceiving unemployed: KTR

The Minister said that the Centre filled only seven lakh posts from 2014 to 2022 when there are 16 lakh vacancies in the Union government. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rozgar Mela was nothing but hoodwinking the youth, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that it has become a fashion for Modi to deceive the people before every election.

“Modi has enacted another drama called Rozgar Mela just before Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls,” Rama Rao charged, reminding that the Prime Minister had promised to create around two crore jobs every year before he was elected. “What happened to the 16 crore jobs that should have been in the last eight years,” the TRS working president asked. He wondered if Modi could release a white paper on the recruitments made in the last eight years.

Rama Rao claimed that the TRS government has filled 2.24 lakh government jobs and around 16.5 lakh jobs in the private sector. “You are unable to fill even 50,000 jobs in a year, but have handed over appointment letters to 75,000 in the name of Rozgar mela. It’s a cruel joke on unemployed youths. They are observing this and they will revolt against you,” Rama Rao said in an open letter to the Prime Minister. 

The Minister pointed out that every year, two lakh government employees were retiring from Central government services. However, the Centre was unable to fill up 50,000 posts per year, he pointed out. Owing to the privatisation of public sector undertakings, around 2.5 lakh people have lost their jobs, Rama Rao alleged. “Once these PSUs are privatised, those eligible would not get reservations. Starting job melas while retrenching employees is nothing but cheating the people,” he said.The Minister said that the Centre filled only seven lakh posts from 2014 to 2022 when there are 16 lakh vacancies in the Union government. 

