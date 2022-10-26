Home States Telangana

Student seeks HC help to end air pollution in Telangana's Gundla Manchunur 

The resident of Gundla Machunur have been complaining that they are suffering from suffocation at night because of the air pollution.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Fed up with a high air pollution caused by industries at Gundla Manchunur village in Hatnoora mandal, a student of the Model School has written a letter to the High Court, urging for a solution to their problem. The court taking the letter as a suo moto notice of the letter, is learnt to have issued notices to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Police, District Education Officer and Sangareddy district Collector as well for their response on the measures being taken to end the pollution. But the officials said that they have not received any notice till now.

DEO Nampally Rajesh said he will take action based on the information in the notice. Though the PCB officials deny gettting any notice from HC, they are collecting information on the complaints received from the people. The resident of Gundla Machunur have been complaining that they are suffering from suffocation at night because of the air pollution. Geetha Savare, PCB executive engineer, Sangareddy, said that one Brajesh from Hatnoora mandal has complained about this problem on various occasions and his class 9th son may have written the letter. 

When asked what steps are being taken to solve the problem, she said that recently they collected the samples and sent them to the lab for assessing the extent of air pollution. Geetha explained that the scientists and professors at the PCB in Hyderabad will examine the report sent by them and will give instructions for action. 

She said that when the season changes, there would be some change in the smoke coming from the industries. DEO Rajesh said that students studying in the model school in the village had vomited on a couple of occasions and the principal said that there were cases of children  suffering from serious health problems due to air pollution. 

Locals lament that due to the presence of chemical industries in Gundla Machunur, Borpatla and other villages in Hatnoora mandal, they have been facing severe problems. They are complaining that the ground water is also being polluted. Their plea to officials for held have fallen on deaf ears.

