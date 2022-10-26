Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay releases poster of KCR’s unkept promises

Sanjay alleged that in the Munugode byelection, the Chief Minister was once again prepared to deceive the people with lies, frauds and false promises.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Explaining the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the failure of the government to implement them, the State unit of the BJP has unveiled posters of ‘KCR’s false promises’ (KCR’s Jhoota Maatalu).

Unveiling the posters at his camp office in Marriguda on Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said: “Jhoota Matala KCR... Here is your log of lies”.Party senior leaders N Indrasena Reddy and Gangidi Manohar Reddy were present.

Sanjay alleged that in the Munugode byelection, the Chief Minister was once again prepared to deceive the people with lies, frauds and false promises. He also accused the TRS of trying to win the byelection with allurements of liquor, meat and money. Sanjay called on the BJP ranks to spread the posters of the TRS supremo’s “false words” through Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Some of the Chief Minister’s promises that have made it to the poster are: A Dalit leader will be made Chief Minister, Dalits will be given three acres of land, a 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar, Ambedkar Vikasa Kendras to be set up in every mandal, and an end to farmer suicides in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR KCR’s Jhoota Maatalu BJP TRS
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp