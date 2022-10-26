Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay releases poster of KCR’s unkept promises

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Explaining the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the failure of the government to implement them, the State unit of the BJP has unveiled posters of ‘KCR’s false promises’ (KCR’s Jhoota Maatalu).

Unveiling the posters at his camp office in Marriguda on Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said: “Jhoota Matala KCR... Here is your log of lies”.Party senior leaders N Indrasena Reddy and Gangidi Manohar Reddy were present.

Sanjay alleged that in the Munugode byelection, the Chief Minister was once again prepared to deceive the people with lies, frauds and false promises. He also accused the TRS of trying to win the byelection with allurements of liquor, meat and money. Sanjay called on the BJP ranks to spread the posters of the TRS supremo’s “false words” through Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Some of the Chief Minister’s promises that have made it to the poster are: A Dalit leader will be made Chief Minister, Dalits will be given three acres of land, a 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar, Ambedkar Vikasa Kendras to be set up in every mandal, and an end to farmer suicides in Telangana.

NALGONDA: Explaining the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the failure of the government to implement them, the State unit of the BJP has unveiled posters of ‘KCR’s false promises’ (KCR’s Jhoota Maatalu). Unveiling the posters at his camp office in Marriguda on Tuesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said: “Jhoota Matala KCR... Here is your log of lies”.Party senior leaders N Indrasena Reddy and Gangidi Manohar Reddy were present. Sanjay alleged that in the Munugode byelection, the Chief Minister was once again prepared to deceive the people with lies, frauds and false promises. He also accused the TRS of trying to win the byelection with allurements of liquor, meat and money. Sanjay called on the BJP ranks to spread the posters of the TRS supremo’s “false words” through Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Some of the Chief Minister’s promises that have made it to the poster are: A Dalit leader will be made Chief Minister, Dalits will be given three acres of land, a 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar, Ambedkar Vikasa Kendras to be set up in every mandal, and an end to farmer suicides in Telangana.