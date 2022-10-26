Telangana: Gang sets up fake I-T office near I-T towers, loots lakhs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: West Zone Task Force sleuths have nabbed a four-member gang that was operating a fake Income Tax department office near the original office at Masab Tank and managed to lure close to 70 job aspirants while collecting lakhs from them. Ironically, the mastermind behind the fake I-T office was once a victim of a job fraud who later came up with the plan to cheat job aspirants.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, said: “The four apprehended in the case are the mastermind Mohammad Sanaullah, his associates A Veera Chaitanya, G Veera Arjun Rao and K Raghuveer. Two others involved in the conspiracy — P Ashok Kumar and T Anil Kumar — were arrested by Saidabad police while some trainers and agents are absconding.”

He added, “Sanaullah’s first crime was recorded in Panjagutta police station in which he procured a fake rubber stamp during Covid-19 and used it to give passes to those who needed to travel for emergencies. He, along with three others, hatched a plan to lure job aspirants and took a workspace in UBI building at Masab Tank on lease. Agents were lured across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and hired as Tax Assistants and Tax Inspectors. They were manipulated to pay Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each for the job,” Srinivas said.

He said that to make them believe about the jobs were genuine, they were even given joining letters in the name of ‘Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Central Revenues Building l, IP Estate, New Delhi-110002,’ under the signature of Manoj Kumar, ADG(HRD), Income Tax, New Delhi.As many as 79 aspirants who were given joining letters were also offered training at the office building and were made to believe they were working for the Income Tax department.

In another instance, the gang members also posted an advertisement on a website they created in the name of National Soil Conservation and Salinisation Board and stated vacancies were available for Agriculture Assistant. Aspirants were directed to apply on the website the gang created. Close to 1,420 job aspirants expressed interest and paid Rs 500 each as registration fee online. These aspirants were told that they were selected for the oral interview and slotted into different batches. The gang later told them that a sufficient number of candidates did not turn up for the interview and hence the recruitment was withdrawn.

They also tried to cheat railway job aspirants but failed. West Zone Task Force officers seized Rs 15.30 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing 288.87 grams, fake joining letters, fake identity cards, and fake stamps in the name of Income Tax and senior Railway officials.

