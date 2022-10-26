Telangana: More skeletons tumble out of the suspended Raikode tahsildar’s cupboard

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The now-suspended Raikode tahsildar G Rajaiah, who was expelled for registering the land of one person in another person’s name after creating a record that the former was dead, faces yet another similar complaint.

A farmer, Mohan, who hails from Nagwar village in Raikode mandal, lodged a complaint with the tahsildar’s office on Tuesday alleging that a record was created showing that he was dead and 4.35 acres of his land was transferred to one P Sanganna of the same village.

Mohan showed the documents related to the change of the land owner which he secured under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The present Raikode tahsildar, S Raju, said that besides examining the records, he has directed the Revenue Inspector to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

Zaheerabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ramesh said he has ordered the tahsildar to inquire into the second complaint against Rajaiah, and submit a report to him by Wednesday.

He said he would send a report to the district Collector based on tahsildar’s inquiry. The RDO said that if the allegations levelled by the complainant turn out to be true, appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible for the fraud.

Cooked records

In the first case which came to light in September, the complainant, Shivamma, said that a 27.34 acres piece of land owned by her late husband was transferred to his sister, Anjamma, after Rajaiah allegedly cooked up records to say that the complainant had died. After inquiry, Shivamma got the land back last week

SANGAREDDY: The now-suspended Raikode tahsildar G Rajaiah, who was expelled for registering the land of one person in another person’s name after creating a record that the former was dead, faces yet another similar complaint. A farmer, Mohan, who hails from Nagwar village in Raikode mandal, lodged a complaint with the tahsildar’s office on Tuesday alleging that a record was created showing that he was dead and 4.35 acres of his land was transferred to one P Sanganna of the same village. Mohan showed the documents related to the change of the land owner which he secured under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The present Raikode tahsildar, S Raju, said that besides examining the records, he has directed the Revenue Inspector to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report on the matter. Zaheerabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ramesh said he has ordered the tahsildar to inquire into the second complaint against Rajaiah, and submit a report to him by Wednesday. He said he would send a report to the district Collector based on tahsildar’s inquiry. The RDO said that if the allegations levelled by the complainant turn out to be true, appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible for the fraud. Cooked records In the first case which came to light in September, the complainant, Shivamma, said that a 27.34 acres piece of land owned by her late husband was transferred to his sister, Anjamma, after Rajaiah allegedly cooked up records to say that the complainant had died. After inquiry, Shivamma got the land back last week