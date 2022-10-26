Home States Telangana

Telangana: Orphanage organiser, son detained for exploiting inmates

Police said the DCPU received complaints that the organiser BL Narasimha and his son Praneeth Kumar were harassing the children at the orphanage.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The organiser of Mythri Orphan, Poor and Needy Home and his son were reportedly arrested on Tuesday after they were found subjecting the inmates to mental and physical abuse. The Legal-cum-Probation Officer of the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) acted on the numerous complaints from the children about the exploitation and harassment. The inmates were moved to another shelter home. 

Police said the DCPU received complaints that the organiser BL Narasimha and his son Praneeth Kumar were harassing the children at the orphanage situated in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony and forcing them do odd tasks and even beating them. 

While Narasimha would allegedly make the children clean bathrooms, cut vegetables for cooking and ask them to massage his legs, Praneeth was reportedly beating the kids with a belt on a regular basis apart from subjecting them to daily verbal abuse.

The DCPU found evidence of the duo meting out regular abuse in the CCTV footage secured from the premises and raided it along with Bal Rakshak Bhavan co-ordinator, Sakhi Centre Administrator and Child Helpline team. 

The DCPU registered a complaint with KPHB police under Sections 75 (assault, neglect, abandon and abuse of a child causing unnecessary mental or physical suffering) and 82 (corporal punishment by an employee of a child care institution) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Mental abuse Physical abuse
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp