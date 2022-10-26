Telangana: Orphanage organiser, son detained for exploiting inmates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The organiser of Mythri Orphan, Poor and Needy Home and his son were reportedly arrested on Tuesday after they were found subjecting the inmates to mental and physical abuse. The Legal-cum-Probation Officer of the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) acted on the numerous complaints from the children about the exploitation and harassment. The inmates were moved to another shelter home.

Police said the DCPU received complaints that the organiser BL Narasimha and his son Praneeth Kumar were harassing the children at the orphanage situated in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony and forcing them do odd tasks and even beating them.

While Narasimha would allegedly make the children clean bathrooms, cut vegetables for cooking and ask them to massage his legs, Praneeth was reportedly beating the kids with a belt on a regular basis apart from subjecting them to daily verbal abuse.

The DCPU found evidence of the duo meting out regular abuse in the CCTV footage secured from the premises and raided it along with Bal Rakshak Bhavan co-ordinator, Sakhi Centre Administrator and Child Helpline team.

The DCPU registered a complaint with KPHB police under Sections 75 (assault, neglect, abandon and abuse of a child causing unnecessary mental or physical suffering) and 82 (corporal punishment by an employee of a child care institution) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

