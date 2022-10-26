Temples in Telangana closed due to solar eclipse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many temples in Telangana remained closed on Tuesday as the State witnessed a partial solar eclipse along with several parts of the country, a senior official of the Endowments Department said.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar were among the temples that remain closed, the official said.

He added that the temples would be reopened on Wednesday morning after performing Samprokshanam and other rituals.

Jana Vignana Vedika activists take lunch on Tuesday at Osmania University to prove that eating food during solar eclipse would cause no harm

According to reports, J&K’s Srinagar witnessed the maximum obscuration of the solar disc at 55 per cent. The first contact, where the moon begins to cover the solar disc, was observed at 4:29 pm in Delhi.

Basara temples closed

Adilabad: Authorities closed all the temples in erstwhile Adilabad district due to solar eclipse on Tuesday.

The ancient Gnana Saraswathi Devi Temple in Basara town of Nirmal district was one among them.

Sri Laxminarayana Swamy Temple in Jainath mandal and Gudem Satyanarayanna Swamy Temple in Dhandapelli mandal too were closed for the day.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that these temples will be opened for devotees from Wednesday morning.

