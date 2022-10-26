Why was TRS govt mum before GST Council: BJP

Home States Telangana

The BJP is planning a massive public meeting either in Munugode or Choutuppal mobilising 50,000 to 1,00,000 people on October 31.

Published: 26th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising TRS working president KT Rama Rao for raising the issue of 5 per cent GST on handloom products though his postcard campaign and statements during the Munugode byelection campaign, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay wondered why the State government didn’t object to the Centre’s move during the GST Council meeting where it was discussed.

Speaking to the media during his election campaign in Munugode on Monday, Sanjay showed a video clip of Rama Rao endorsing the Centre’s move because a majority of the States, including non-BJP ruled ones, had given their consent for GST on handloom products and raw material. 

Questioning why the State government wasn’t providing livelihood to weavers in Munugode by giving them Bathukamma saree orders, Sanjay wondered why a 50% subsidy on yarn and dyes to the weavers was not announced.“Instead of spreading lies and false information, KCR should spell out what he has done for handloom weavers in the State,” he alleged.

Massive meet planned

The BJP is planning a massive public meeting either in Munugode or Choutuppal mobilising 50,000 to 1,00,000 people on October 31. This meeting will be addressed by BJP president JP Nadda. Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations have become more intense in Munugode, so much that even the family members of the candidates are getting involved.

On Tuesday, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s son Komatireddy Sankeerth Reddy tweeted: “84 MLAs, 16 ministers, 15 MLCs and 8 to 10 MPs, apart from enormous amounts of wealth and police power were pitted against a single man I’m proud of you dad for bringing the whole assembly down on their knees to the people of Munugode! Already the verdict is out Munugode people have won! (sic)”.

