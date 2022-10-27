BJP manifesto bid to mislead voters: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ridiculing the BJP for releasing its manifesto for Munugode Assembly bypoll, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the saffron party of trying to hoodwink voters with false assurances.

Speaking to reporters at Choutuppal, Harish said that the BJP had given such false assurances even during the Huzurabad and Dubbaka bypolls. “The BJP assured in its manifesto for Munugode that it would establish a textile park, but the Centre sanctioned four such parks in the country so far and none for Telangana,” Harish pointed out.

He reminded that the BJP had also assured a textile park in Dubbaka during the bypoll there, and forgot about it after the poll. “The BJP leaders should tender an unconditional apology for not implementing its assurance given in the Dubbaka bypoll,” Harish said.

The fluoride research centre and 100-bed hospital mentioned in the manifesto too were old. The Union Health Minister announced them in 2016 itself, Harish recalled. The State government also allotted lands for them, but there was no progress from the Centre, the State Health Minister alleged.

NALGONDA: Ridiculing the BJP for releasing its manifesto for Munugode Assembly bypoll, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the saffron party of trying to hoodwink voters with false assurances. Speaking to reporters at Choutuppal, Harish said that the BJP had given such false assurances even during the Huzurabad and Dubbaka bypolls. “The BJP assured in its manifesto for Munugode that it would establish a textile park, but the Centre sanctioned four such parks in the country so far and none for Telangana,” Harish pointed out. He reminded that the BJP had also assured a textile park in Dubbaka during the bypoll there, and forgot about it after the poll. “The BJP leaders should tender an unconditional apology for not implementing its assurance given in the Dubbaka bypoll,” Harish said. The fluoride research centre and 100-bed hospital mentioned in the manifesto too were old. The Union Health Minister announced them in 2016 itself, Harish recalled. The State government also allotted lands for them, but there was no progress from the Centre, the State Health Minister alleged.