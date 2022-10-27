Home States Telangana

BJP manifesto bid to mislead voters: Harish Rao

He reminded that the BJP had also assured a textile park in Dubbaka during the bypoll there, and forgot about it after the poll.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ridiculing the BJP for releasing its manifesto for Munugode Assembly bypoll, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the saffron party of trying to hoodwink voters with false assurances.

Speaking to reporters at Choutuppal, Harish said that the BJP had given such false assurances even during the Huzurabad and Dubbaka bypolls. “The BJP assured in its manifesto for Munugode that it would establish a textile park, but the Centre sanctioned four such parks in the country so far and none for Telangana,” Harish pointed out.

He reminded that the BJP had also assured a textile park in Dubbaka during the bypoll there, and forgot about it after the poll. “The BJP leaders should tender an unconditional apology for not implementing its assurance given in the Dubbaka bypoll,” Harish said.

The fluoride research centre and 100-bed hospital mentioned in the manifesto too were old. The Union Health Minister announced them in 2016 itself, Harish recalled. The State government also allotted lands for them, but there was no progress from the Centre, the State Health Minister alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Munugode bypoll BJP
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp