Centre has utterly failed handloom sector, alleges KTR

Along with Anand Bhaskar, several leaders from weavers community too joined the TRS on Wednesday.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming  BJP leader and former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar into the TRS fold here on Wednesday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been implementing several schemes for the welfare of handloom and powerloom weavers.

Accusing the BJPled Union government of neglecting the handloom sector which provides livel ihood to the most number of people after agriculture, Rama Rao said that despite repeated pleas, the Centre did not extend any help to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. The Minister, who also holds the Handlooms and Textiles portfolio, has been opposing five per cent GST on handloom products and has recently launched an online petition against it. Rama Rao recalled that the State government implemented Netannaku Cheyutha, Chenetha Lakshmi and Nethanna Bima for weavers.

“We have been demanding handloom clusters in the State and a mega powerloom cluster for Sircilla for the last eight years. But, there is no response from the Union government,” he said. He recalled that after China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were in the forefront in manufacturing clothes.

“Though there are skilled weavers in the country, they are not getting the required support from the Centre,” Rama Rao alleged. “The Centre is confined to mere slogans like ‘farm to fabric and farm to fashion’ while the future of the sector is in doldrums in the absence of any policy by the Union government,” he alleged. Along with Anand Bhaskar, several leaders from weavers community too joined the TRS on Wednesday.

