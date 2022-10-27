Congress, not BJP, our main competitor: Kusukuntla Reddy

By Express News Service

Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for fluoride-affected Nalgonda district for making it fluoride-free, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy exudes confidence that the people of Munugode will remember the many development programmes undertaken by the TRS government and ensure his victory in the byelection on November 3. Prabhakar Reddy says that one of the other reasons for his confidence is the fact that the Left parties -- CPM and CPI -- are supporting the TRS. The other reason, according to Prabhakar Reddy, is the fact that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who won from the Congress in 2018, did not do any development work in the constituency. Speaking to TNIE’s A Seshacharyulu, Prabhakar Reddy expresses confidence that the people believe that development is possible only with the TRS and would ensure his victory.

Excerpts:



Which party do you consider your main competitor?

We believe it to be the Congress. The BJP will be in third position.



What are you promising the voters? Please elaborate on your chances.

If I win, I will take steps to complete the Shivanna Gudem reservoir and provide irrigation and drinking water. We will build 2BHK housing units for all those who are eligible. I will construct link roads and drainage systems in different parts of the constituency. We are explaining to the people the development and welfare schemes implemented by the State government. At the same time, I am explaining to the people the scams by Rajagopal Reddy. In 2018, he won due to the blessings of the people, but resigned halfway, ignoring development of the constituency. We are also raising the issue of Rajagopal Reddy being awarded a contract worth `18,000 crore. The people understand and are getting ready to teach a lesson to Rajagopal Reddy.



What was the reason for your loss in the 2018 elections?

Congress candidate Rajagopal Reddy won the election by uttering lies and making false promises. Now the voters will teach him a lesson.



How is your campaign progressing? How is the public response?

There is a very good response from people. The people are angry with Rajagopal Reddy who resigned for contracts without developing the constituency and forced the byelection.



What is the reaction of the people to Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation?

People strongly believe that he joined BJP only for contracts. Rajagopal Reddy will face punishment in the byelection.



Is there any support from the CPI and CPM in the campaign?

Communist leaders are supporting us against the BJP. Local Communist leaders are also participating in our campaign. There is a tremendous response from people.



BJP is alleging that about 80 MLAs and Ministers have been deployed by the TRS for the election campaign as it fears defeat. Your response?

We have no fear and there is no doubt that we are winning. All our leaders are campaigning because of their love for the party. BJP has pressed into service its Union Ministers and Central leaders to campaign in support of its candidate.



Will there be any impact of former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joining the BJP on your chances?

None. While one BC leader left our party, two BC leaders joined the TRS.



Will the ‘road roller’ symbol damage your prospects?

Since the road roller symbol is similar to the TRS car symbol, we requested the Election Commission to cancel it. However, the BJP exerted pressure on the ECI and the symbol is being used. Considering that elderly voters are likely to get confused due to the similarity, we wanted it to be cancelled. The entire episode has exposed the conspiracies of the BJP and we are confident that our voters will be careful while voting for the car symbol.

