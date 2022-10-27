Delhi-based firm to upgrade Secunderabad railway station

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delhi-based firm Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd has bagged the contract for undertaking the up-gradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with world-class facilities. About eight firms have participated in the bid in which the Delhi-based firm won the contract. The approximate cost the project is `699 crore. It is targeted to complete within a 36 months period.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad Station is the only station across the Zone that is categorised as NSG1 station (Nonsuburban grade 1). Stations having Rs 500 crore earnings/20 million passengers per annum come under NSG1.On average around 200 trains are operated at Secunderabad Railway station with an average daily footfall of 1.8 lakh passengers.

The footfall is expected to increase in the coming days and hence it is proposed for major upgradation of the station with modern amenities and features. Accordingly, SCR has conceptualised a master plan to integrate the station complex with world-class infrastructure facilities, and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience to rail users.

The major objective of the station upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate city core area with multi-modal integration and the seamless transfer of passengers from one mode to another mode, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers, convenient pickup and drop off areas for the passengers, adequate parking facility, to decongest the circulating area and integrate with the city road network and to generate business opportunities and revenue generation.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge) said the upgradation of Secunderabad railway station is much needed to meet future requirements and the Zone is committed to the upgradation of important railway stations on a priority basis to suit the requirements of all segments of people. He also instructed the officials to extend full cooperation to the executing authority so that the entire process is completed within the stipulated time.

HYDERABAD: Delhi-based firm Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd has bagged the contract for undertaking the up-gradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with world-class facilities. About eight firms have participated in the bid in which the Delhi-based firm won the contract. The approximate cost the project is `699 crore. It is targeted to complete within a 36 months period. According to South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad Station is the only station across the Zone that is categorised as NSG1 station (Nonsuburban grade 1). Stations having Rs 500 crore earnings/20 million passengers per annum come under NSG1.On average around 200 trains are operated at Secunderabad Railway station with an average daily footfall of 1.8 lakh passengers. The footfall is expected to increase in the coming days and hence it is proposed for major upgradation of the station with modern amenities and features. Accordingly, SCR has conceptualised a master plan to integrate the station complex with world-class infrastructure facilities, and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience to rail users. The major objective of the station upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate city core area with multi-modal integration and the seamless transfer of passengers from one mode to another mode, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers, convenient pickup and drop off areas for the passengers, adequate parking facility, to decongest the circulating area and integrate with the city road network and to generate business opportunities and revenue generation. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge) said the upgradation of Secunderabad railway station is much needed to meet future requirements and the Zone is committed to the upgradation of important railway stations on a priority basis to suit the requirements of all segments of people. He also instructed the officials to extend full cooperation to the executing authority so that the entire process is completed within the stipulated time.