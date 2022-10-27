Home States Telangana

Drunken SI goes berserk in Telangana's Siddipet, assaults three cops

Following information given by locals, a Blue Colt team reached the spot and asked the SI and  his friends to disperse.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A drunken sub-inspector of police went on berserk at IB Chowrastha in Mancherial late on Tuesday night and attacked two constables and a home guard. Avulla Tirupathi who is posted in Bejjankin in Siddipet district, came to his native place of Vempalli in Mancherial district for Diwali. Dancing along with his friends, Tirupathi created a nuisance on the road at Mancherial, the district headquarters town. The drunken gang even teased the passersby.

Following information given by locals, a Blue Colt team reached the spot and asked the SI and his friends to disperse. But Tirupathi attacked the constables and the home guard. When an additional police team arrived, he and his friends fled, leaving behind their car. Mancherial police registered a case against Tirupathi and produced him in court which remanded him in police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assault
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp