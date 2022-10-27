Drunken SI goes berserk in Telangana's Siddipet, assaults three cops

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A drunken sub-inspector of police went on berserk at IB Chowrastha in Mancherial late on Tuesday night and attacked two constables and a home guard. Avulla Tirupathi who is posted in Bejjankin in Siddipet district, came to his native place of Vempalli in Mancherial district for Diwali. Dancing along with his friends, Tirupathi created a nuisance on the road at Mancherial, the district headquarters town. The drunken gang even teased the passersby.

Following information given by locals, a Blue Colt team reached the spot and asked the SI and his friends to disperse. But Tirupathi attacked the constables and the home guard. When an additional police team arrived, he and his friends fled, leaving behind their car. Mancherial police registered a case against Tirupathi and produced him in court which remanded him in police custody.

