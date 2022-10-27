For these Bharat Jodo Yatris, it is the future of India that matters

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The at least two bleeding injuries on each foot, a result of walking over 1,000 km so far as part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, are no deterrent for Md Abdul Rahaman, a voluntary Yatri from Kerala. In fact, the injuries have made the 35-year-old even more determined to fight against what he calls “divisive politics and hatred”.

Like Rahaman, there were several other activists and individuals, who were not aligned with the Congress but have joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While there are hundreds of people joining the Yatra each step of the way, as many as 45 volunteers have decided to be a part of it in its entirety -- from Kanyakumari to Kashmir -- foregoing all luxuries and without any returns.

In an interaction with the TNIE, the Padayatris quoted different reasons to join the unique Yatra on a voluntary basis setting aside all ideological differences. “The civic freedom is being trampled by the RSS-backed BJP government.

The people are no longer free, even journalists are being sent behind bars under the draconian UAPA,” said the foreign educated Rahaman. He added that he was forced to shut down his MSME due to the “bad economic policies’’ of the current regime.

A 53-year-old Virender Singh Bagoria, another volunteer representing Bakoria Kand Sangharshana Samithi from Haryana, has been carrying the national flag while walking. He said that he was motivated to fight against BJP as “RSS frontal organisations razed down the Babri Masjid and spread communal hatred in the country.”

Dr Mohanan Pulikondan (51), a resident of Kerala and activist with Bahujan Sabha, said that the BJP-led Union government wants to convert the “Constitution of India into Manusmriti”.

“At this historical juncture, there is a need for Congress to be strengthened. Though we don’t agree with Rahul Gandhi or the Congress in some aspects, they accept us, which is why I have decided to walk along with him,” Mohanan said. Vikrant Pandey (30), an activist with Jai Kisan Andolan from UP, said that about 65 per cent of the country’s population is made up of youths and he wants to educate them about the ‘daylight robbery’ by “Hum Do, Hamare Do.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra to resume in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a break for Diwali, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, will resume from Makthal Assembly constituency of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district from Thursday. Rahul reached the camp on Wednesday evening from him brief Delhi trip. Though the Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday, it was halted to give a window to the Yatris to visit their families on the auspicious day. The first day after resumption of the Yatra, Rahul and other padayatris are scheduled to walk 26.7 km from Gudebellur village to Yeligandla village. The Yatra will reach the city on November 1, where Rahul will address a corner meeting at Indira Statue near Tank Bund.

