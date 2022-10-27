Honour killing? Man axes minor daughter to death in Telangana's Wanaparthy

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: A minor girl was hacked to death by her father in Pathapalli village of Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district on Tuesday. The accused resorted to the brutal act following rumours about his class 10 daughter’s character.

Rajashekhar was said to be disturbed for some time over the rumours about his 15-year-old daughter moving with a boy in the village. On Monday, he returned home along with the girl from his in-laws house after celebrating Diwali. His wife, elder daughter, who is in college, and son, a residential school student, stayed back. The girl came late in the night and furious fight broke out between her and the father. They got into argument on Tuesday morning also. In a fit of rage, Rajasekhar hacked the girl with an axe and left home.

According to Atmakur CI KS Rathnam, who is also the in-charge of Kothakota circle, Rajashekhar had counselled his daughter multiple times to concentrate on her education and put an end to her relationship with the boy, but in vain.

A little later, when the victim’s grandmother saw the door open and entered it, she saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. The villagers informed the police who rushed to the spot with clues team. Upon being questioned, Rajashekhar confessed killing his daughter. He has been booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody. It may be mentioned that Pathapalli was known for caste conflicts between two communities a few years ago.

