Jairam Ramesh says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has three targets in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS and AIMIM practice the same politics as the politics of BJP and RSS, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said that the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana has three targets to hit with two eyes.

Addressing a press conference from Makthal constituency during the break of Bharat Jodo Yatra along with his party colleagues, Ramesh alleged that the TRS and AIMIM are giving “oxygen and booster dose” to the BJP.

“Our aim is not just to focus on BJP and RSS, but also we focused on the nature of political activity and nature of political mobilization of TRS and AIMIM,” Ramesh said.

Elucidating the objectives of Jodo Yatra, he said that the Yatra is being taken up to fight against economic inequalities, social polarization in terms of religion, caste, language, food, and dress, and political dictatorship leading to the monarchy by the Prime Minister.

“Constitution is being ignored. The states are not given their constitutional rights. What we are seeing is one party and one person. That is why BJY is launched from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and hope to complete it by the middle of February 2023. Its objectives go beyond parties,” he said.

He added that the Yatra has been receiving an overwhelming response from the people and believed that the party also strengthened immensely due to the yatra.

“There is a change in Congress leaders after the commencement of this yatra. You will see a new Congress after this Yatra,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yaskhi, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, SA Sampath, Jetti Kusuma Kumar, and others were present.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy crossed Lakshman Rekha

Jai Ramesh said that Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has crossed Lakshman Rekha by supporting to BJP candidate in the Munugode bye-election. He was responding to a question asked by the reporters during the presser.

“Congress is a democratic party, we tolerate different viewpoints, and opinions, and people are free to say what they want to say. However, there is a Lakshman Rekha in all democratic parties. If you cross that Lakshman Rekha, you will get a notice, you have to reply to the show cause notice. If the reply is satisfactory fine. If it is not satisfactory action is taken,” he said.

He, however, added that Venkat Reddy presumably will respond to the show cause notice and action will be based on the reply given.

