Munugode bypoll: Bandi Sanjay wants candidates to debate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to get TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy to come for an open debate with BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy over the development of Munugode between 2014 and 2018.

In an open letter, Sanjay questioned the TRS supremo about the need to deploy “100 MLAs, MPs and MLCs” in the constituency, and the need to seek the support of Left parties if all the promises made by him in 2018 were fulfilled.

He wanted to know what happened to the assurances of establishing a government degree college in Choutuppal, extending irrigation facilities in one lakh acres in every constituency and 2BHK houses.

