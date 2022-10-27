Home States Telangana

Munugode bypoll: BJP is trying to topple TRS govt, says Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar visited the district library on Wednesday.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Targetting the BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll, TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar has alleged that the saffron party was trying to convince some MLAs to quit in an attempt to topple the TRS government in the State.

Vinod Kumar visited the district library on Wednesday. Later speaking to the media, along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and district library chairman Ponnam Anil Goud, he said: “The BJP leaders are conspiring to topple the State government. But the people of Munugode constituency are ready to teach them a befitting lesson and elect TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with an overwhelming majority in the bypoll.”

“People across the country are not satisfied with the BJP rule at the Centre and also with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre is also using Governors to creating hurdles in the non-BJP ruled States,” he alleged.

When asked about the delay in getting the ECI nod to change the TRS name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said that “it takes time to change TRS into a national party due to election code”.  Earlier, he promised that the State government will transform the district library into a model library with Rs 7 crore funds and also to initiate the process of digitalising the library with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. “If required, the government will allocate Rs 3 crore additional funds for the library,” he added.

