Telangana govt likely to rope in private firm to conduct survey on floods

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In view of submergence of many areas in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam constituencies, allegedly due to backwaters of Polavaram project, the State Irrigation department is planning to conduct a detailed study on floods and entrust that responsibility to a private consultancy firm. The Central Water Commission (CWC) too decided to conduct a survey on floods. It may be mentioned here that around 100 villages in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam constituencies were submerged when Godavari water level touched 71.3 feet and 36 lakh cusecs of water was discharged in July this year. During those floods, around 25,000 people were displaced. The State government-appointed expert team said there was a threat for Bhadrachalam town from Polavaram project backwaters but AP rejected the report. The Central Water Commission and the State Irrigation officials have now decided to conduct separate studies. According to Superintendent Engineer of Irrigation K Srinivasa Reddy, earlier a theoretical survey was conducted but after many allegations it has been decided to conduct a model, ground level survey on impact of Polavaram project backwaters on Telangana villages.