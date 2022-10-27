Home States Telangana

Telangana HC directs Civil Court to give order on Netflix's Satyam Raju web series

Raju had also alleged that the story contained half-truths and was clearly intended to harm his image.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the City Civil Court, Hyderabad to give its final orders on the web series “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” based on the life of Satyam Computer Services founder B Ramalinga Raju and three others, within three weeks.

Earlier, the Civil Court, acting on a plea filed by Raju who sought orders preventing Netflix from distributing the web series on the grounds that it would violate his privacy in an unlawful way, had ordered an interim stay on the series.

Raju had also alleged that the story contained half-truths and was clearly intended to harm his image. The teaser for the web series on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy has already been posted by Netflix. The episode on Raju, on the other hand, was then held back by the OTT platform.

Netflix Entertainment Service India filed a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal with the High Court. After hearing counsel for the petitioner, a bench of Justice Shameem Akthar and Justice Nagesh Bheemapa instructed Netflix to file a stay vacation petition with the trial court and asked the trial court to rule on the issue within three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bad Boy Billionaires: India Netflix
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp