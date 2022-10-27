Telangana HC directs Civil Court to give order on Netflix's Satyam Raju web series

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the City Civil Court, Hyderabad to give its final orders on the web series “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” based on the life of Satyam Computer Services founder B Ramalinga Raju and three others, within three weeks.

Earlier, the Civil Court, acting on a plea filed by Raju who sought orders preventing Netflix from distributing the web series on the grounds that it would violate his privacy in an unlawful way, had ordered an interim stay on the series.

Raju had also alleged that the story contained half-truths and was clearly intended to harm his image. The teaser for the web series on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy has already been posted by Netflix. The episode on Raju, on the other hand, was then held back by the OTT platform.

Netflix Entertainment Service India filed a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal with the High Court. After hearing counsel for the petitioner, a bench of Justice Shameem Akthar and Justice Nagesh Bheemapa instructed Netflix to file a stay vacation petition with the trial court and asked the trial court to rule on the issue within three weeks.

